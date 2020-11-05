Washington, November 5: US set a single-day record for new coronavirus cases with more than 102,500 infections in the past 24 hours. These numbers were reported a day after American's went voted to choose their next president. According to a Reuters report, there have been 9,424,761 infections and 232,748 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

The surging cases and hospitalisations reflect the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months over the pandemic, with winter and the holidays approaching. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Tensions Peak as Protestors Take to Streets in Washington, New York, Pennsylvania & Other Places to Demand 'Stop the Count', Watch Video.

Donald Trump has ignored the advice of his top health advisors, with an increasing number of times when he held rallies without masks. He himself contracted coronavirus and recovered a few days after being admitted to a hospital. On the other hand, Joe Biden has rarely been seen in public without a mask and made public health a key issue.

Several states on Wednesday reported grim numbers, Texas added 9,048 new cases and 126 deaths, and the number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals also set records. About a third of the new cases in Texas happened in hard-hit El Paso, where a top health official said hospitals are at a "breaking point".

