Washington, November 5: Tensions have peaked in the US as people take to streets for a second night without a result from the Presidential Election. Demonstrators marched in Washington, DC calling for every vote to be counted as the country awaits the results in a cliff-hanger election.

Protesters also gathered outside the New York Public Library to demand that all votes be counted. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Campaign Threatens Nationwide Lawsuit Claiming Election Fraud.

Protests outside New York Public Library, Watch Video:

Protesters were also chanting "Stop the count" outside an election facility in Detroit, Michigan after the Trump campaign said it asked a court to stop counting votes in this pivotal state where Biden holds a thin lead.

Protestors chant 'Stop the Count' Outside an election facility in Detroit, Watch Video

NBC reporter Steve Patterson shared video footage of protesters chanting “stop the count” and trying to push their way into the TCF Hall in Detroit where ballots were being counted. He said it was “tense” as guards blocked the door.

The country awaits a final decision on who the next President. A handful of states remain undeclared with a record number of postal votes still being counted. President Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of declaring victory and blamed voter fraud, saying he would take it to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.

