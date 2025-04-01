Waukesha, April 1: A chilling crime unfolded in Waukesha, Wisconsin, when a 17-year-old boy, identified as Nikita Casap, allegedly killed his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, and lived with their bodies for nearly two weeks. The gruesome discovery came after a wellness check was requested by his school, as Casap had been absent for over two weeks. Upon entering the family home, authorities found the decomposed bodies of the victims, with gunshot wounds indicating foul play. Casap was eventually arrested in Kansas.

According to a report by The Mirror, investigators discovered that Casap had been living in the family home with the bodies of his mother and stepfather for nearly two weeks, sending texts and emails on their behalf to maintain the appearance that they were still alive. The police were alerted after his school reached out for a wellness check when the teenager failed to attend classes for an extended period. Upon entering the home, authorities noted the strong smell of decay and found the couple's bodies decomposing under blankets, with multiple gunshot wounds. US Shocker: 3 Teenage Sisters Allegedly Attack Mother With Knives and Brick After She Turns Off Wi-Fi at Home in Texas, Arrested.

Further details in The New York Post report reveal that Casap's actions appeared premeditated, as he used his stepfather's credit cards to purchase goods and withdraw cash, racking up over USD 10,000 in transactions. Additionally, he allegedly sent disturbing images and messages to a high school classmate, hinting at the murder and discussing plans to kill his parents. Police traced these purchases and phone records to track him, leading them to his arrest in Kansas while driving the stolen vehicle. US Shocker: Police Lieutenant’s Wife Allegedly Steals USD 150,000 From Youth Sports League in Pennsylvania To Fund Shopping Sprees, Arrested.

Casap was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, along with theft and corpse concealment. Authorities discovered that Casap had been in contact with individuals from Russia about potentially escaping to Ukraine, further indicating his plans to flee after the killings. His arrest came just hours after police discovered the bodies, and he was later placed under a USD 1 million bail, with the prosecution warning that he may face life imprisonment if convicted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).