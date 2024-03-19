Washington DC, March 19: In a shocking incident in the United States, an 8-year-old boy allegedly died after consuming strawberries during a school fundraiser in Kentucky. The alleged incident came to light on Friday, March 15, when the Madisonville Police Department received a distress call after the child was found to be unresponsive. Officials said that they received a call about a child struggling to breathe.

According to a report in Queen City News, officers who responded to the distress call learned that the boy was taken to the emergency room by his family the night before. The Kentucky boy had reportedly purchased the strawberries from a school fundraiser on Thursday evening, March 14. US Shocker: Massage Parlour Owner Locks Woman in Room Without Lights, Food or Water in Minnesota, Arrested.

Post this, the boy developed an allergic reaction after consuming the strawberries. Initially, the allergic reaction also included a rash. His family gave him Benadryl and a bath; however, the symptoms continued. Following this, they rushed him to the emergency room and after treatment, they returned home. On reaching home, the boy changed his clothes and went to bed.

The next morning, the family were shocked to see their child dead when they tried to wake him up for school. Officials said that several people had come to the emergency room for treatment after eating the strawberries which are believed to be from the same fundraiser. After the child's sudden demise, the Hopkins County Health Department issued an advisory. US Shocker: Owner Finds ‘Blackend Toes Sticking Out of the Ground’ During Home Renovation in Florida, Unearths Human Remains in Backyard; Investigation Underway.

In its advisory, the Health Department of Hopkins urged people to refrain from consuming strawberries bought through school fundraisers. "Currently, the Department of Public Health Environmentalists are taking samples of the strawberries to the state lab for testing. Although this incident could be unrelated, the decision has been made to exercise caution and advise not eating any of these strawberries," the advisory stated. However, medical officials suspect the case to be an "isolated incident".

