Utah, May 14: A woman in the United States who had been charged of murdering her husband reportedly threw a party a day after he died. The Utah woman identified as Kouri Darden was arrested on Monday for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins at their home in Kamas in March last year.

According to a report in NDTV, the woman is facing multiple charges including first-degree aggravated murder and three second-degree charges of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute. The woman had "invited her friends over for a large party" at her residence in Utah following her husband's death.

In a strange case, the woman, who is an author, had published her own book on 'processing grief' following her husband's sudden death last year.

As per an affidavit “The day after Eric's death, Kouri closed on the home, alone. She later invited her friends over for a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating.”

Court documents revealed that on the night of Eric's fatal poisoning on March 3, 2022, Kouri told investigators the couple was celebrating closing on a home for her business, so she made her husband a Moscow Mule. Kouri said Eric consumed the cocktail in bed.

A few hours later, she said she found him unresponsive. Following a call to 911, authorities pronounced him dead.

A medical examiner later found that Mr. Richins had died from a fentanyl overdose and determined that he orally ingested close to five times the amount of "illicit" fentanyl before he death.

Police later unearthed Richins’ alleged connection to an accused drug dealer who admitted to selling her fentanyl pills, which she allegedly said she was buying “for an investor who had a back injury.” Richins had allegedly tried poisoning her husband in the past.

