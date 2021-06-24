Washington, June 24: Six people were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C., the city's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.

"Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. Sixpatients assessed, four of those were transported," Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying in a tweet on Wednesday. Bridge Collapse in Delhi: One Dead After Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Punjabi Bagh Area

"DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge.

"At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions," the Department added.

An initial report said the truck hit the bridge around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Washington Metropolitan Police Department is in the early stages of investigating the cause of the collapse, said spokesperson Alaina Gertz.

