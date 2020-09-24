Hanoi, September 24: Vietnam police busted a “recycled condoms” racket. The Vietnamese police seized around 345,000 used condoms, reported state-owned Vietnam Television (VTV). These condoms were reportedly had been cleaned and reselling them as new. The used contraceptives, for recycling purpose, were recovered from a warehouse in the southern province of Binh Duong. International Condom Day 2020: Ten Interesting and Fun Facts About the Contraceptive.

The state-owned media house, this week, broadcast footage showing dozens of large bags containing the used condoms scattered across the floor of the warehouse, reported The Indian Express. According to the local police, the bags weighed over 360 kilograms. A woman was also detained in connection with the racket. Having Sex with Condoms Don't Guarantee Protection You from All Types of STIs; Here's What You Need to Know.

The owner of the warehouse reportedly confessed that he had received used condoms from an unknown person. Meanwhile, the woman detained, told police that before repackaging and reselling, the used condoms, these were first boiled in water and then dried. She added that these condoms were reshaped on a wooden phallus before packaging them. However, the exact number of recycled condoms sold were not clear.

