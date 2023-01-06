Mumbai, January 6: Over the past few months, the rumours of Russian President Vladimir Putin's deteriorating health have been flying around. Amid this, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has made a shocking claim regarding the alleged health of Putin. The intelligence official claimed that the Russian leader has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future.

The 70-year-old leader has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. One report claimed that Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine was the result of side effects of cancer drugs the Russian President is being treated with. When asked if Putin's cancer was terminal, the chief intelligence official quickly replied, "of course. He has been ill long period," Budanov said. When asked if the alleged terminal illness would result in Putin's death sooner than later, Budanov responded, "I think very fast. I hope." Vladimir Putin's Throne in Danger? Russian War Analyst Claims 'Race to Grab Russian President's Crown is Underway'.

It has been speculated that Putin has Parkinson's and cancer. The Ukraine intelligence official provided insight into what he believes to be the cause for Putin's alleged rapidly failing condition. "We think it's cancer," Budanov said. "We know it from human sources' that are close to him," he quickly added. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment When Ukraine Invasion Began, But He Isn't Terminally Ill, Says Danish Intelligence Agent.

Questions about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin flared up again over the New Year's weekend after he appeared to cough and choke frequently in a speech. In another explosive claim, a danish intelligence agent said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was undergoing hormone treatment for cancer when he invaded Ukraine which in turn might have clouded his judgment. However, his agency does not believe that Putin is terminally ill, the agent said.

