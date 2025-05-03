United Nations, May 3: While Kashmir has been called a "nuclear flashpoint", Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has said that "we should not contemplate a situation like that" as both Pakistan and India are responsible countries. "Kashmir is often termed as a 'nuclear flash point' but I believe that, you know, Pakistan is a responsible nuclear weapon state. I assume that India also exhibits that same kind of responsibility, and we should not contemplate, you know, a situation that would move in that direction," he said on Friday.

However, he did not deny that Pakistan does not subscribe to a no-first-use nuclear policy. Ahmad was asked several times during his news conference here about the nuclear factor in a confrontation between the two neighbours. "Pakistan is a responsible member of the international community. (How) we are responding to this situation that has evolved is also reflective of a responsible member state," he said at first. India Bans Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel in Wake of Tensions After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Asked again about the nuclear factor, he said that he "deliberately did not mention" it because both nations "exhibit the same kind of responsibility". Pressed again over Islamabad's position on no-first-use of nuclear weapons, he evaded giving a straight answer. "I mean, it is stated policy, I mean Pakistan's policy on nuclear disarmament and all the related issues are all in the public realm. It is very well known."

His reluctance is because Pakistan has not adopted the policy of not being the first to use a nuclear weapon -- a public position -- that gives it the option to use it first. India, on the other hand, declared a no-first-use policy. A reporter asked Ahmad about the situation on the western border with Afghanistan and the Balochistan conflict, and how they would affect a possible conflict with India. He said, "I don't believe that that's going to have an impact in terms of our readiness and preparedness to counter anything that comes across the Line of Control in Kashmir."

"The Western borders are under total control," he said. "There is some counterterrorism and enforcement operation and law enforcement operations that are going on there," he added. Pakistan and Afghanistan forces have clashed repeatedly along their border, and Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out cross-border attacks. In addition, Pakistan is facing an insurgency by Balochis seeking independence. Pakistan Cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s Instagram Accounts Banned in India Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Ahmad denied that that there had been "dogfights" -- aerial combats -- which a reporter claimed had taken place. "There were some reports about some podcopters or drones, you know, shot down or something," but no aerial combat, he said. "If the situation deteriorates, and some, you know, some kind of 'kinetic action' comes into play, this kind of a situation, a scenario is very much possible," he added.

