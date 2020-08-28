Beijing, August 28: Chinese foreign ministry spokesman warned on Friday that Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if the United States bans WeChat, according to an AFP report. Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian tweeted on Friday that "If WeChat is banned, then there will be no reason why Chinese shall keep iPhone and apple products".

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced a ban from mid-September on WeChat and another Chinese-owned app, TikTok, accusing them of threatening national security, further increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington. US President Donald Trump to Now Ban Transactions With WeChat's Owner Tencent in 45 Days After Taking Same Decision With ByteDance.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with TikTok parent ByteDance after 45 days. Microsoft, on the other hand, is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration. Walmart confirmed on Thursday that it teamed up with Microsoft in a bid for TikTok

