Washington, DC, May 22: A former US Senate aide, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, has ignited controversy after a video surfaced showing him engaging in a gay sex act inside Room 216 of the historic Hart Senate Office Building at the Capitol in the US. The explicit video, reportedly filmed during work hours and shared in a private WhatsApp group, quickly went viral, forcing the 25-year-old to resign from his role in Senator Ben Cardin’s office. As the case gained notoriety, many were left wondering Who is Aidan Maese-Czeropski?

Maese-Czeropski has remained unapologetic, even embracing his new identity as the "Senate Twink." Now residing in Australia, he insists he has no regrets. Despite facing backlash and public humiliation, Maese-Czeropski has leaned into his notoriety, launching an OnlyFans account. While Capitol Police found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, the act was deemed a clear violation of congressional policy. So, let's know who Aidan Maese-Czeropski is.

Who is Aidan Maese-Czeropski?

In December 2023, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a former US Senate aide, gained attention after a video surfaced showing him engaging in a sexual act inside Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building. Dupped "Senate Twink", the 25-year-old was working for Democratic Maryland Senator Ben Cardin at the time of the incident. The video, reportedly shared in a private WhatsApp group, showed Maese-Czeropski engaging in gay sex and was leaked and quickly went viral, prompting him to resign via email amid media scrutiny and death threats. The US Capitol Police investigated the matter but concluded that, while congressional policies were likely violated, no criminal charges were warranted.

Despite the backlash, Maese-Czeropski has expressed no regrets about his actions, stating that he was bored and disillusioned with his job on Capitol Hill. After the incident, he briefly checked into a psychiatric facility to cope with the mental toll. He later left the US, travelling through southern Africa, Portugal, and the Canary Islands before settling in Sydney, Australia. There, he launched an OnlyFans account under the name “Senate Twink Official.” Maese-Czeropski has also shared his dream of opening a pigeon sanctuary, indicating a desire to move forward and find peace in his new life.

