The US Senate has confirmed former Representative Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump. Gabbard, who served Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021, is also a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve with deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. Her confirmation was secured with a 52-48 vote, primarily along party lines. Despite concerns over her limited intelligence experience and past foreign policy positions, Gabbard has pledged to streamline the intelligence community and focus on its core missions. Donald Trump Inducts Tulsi Gabbard in Cabinet: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Congratulates US New Director of National Intelligence, Praises Her Clarity of Thoughts and Dedication.

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed as US Director of National Intelligence

JUST IN - Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as U.S. Director of National Intelligence. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)