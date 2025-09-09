Kathmandu, September 9: Nepal is witnessing a political turning point, with youth-led protests forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down. In the middle of this generational uprising stands Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, the rapper-turned-Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, who many now believe could become the country’s next prime minister. Once dismissed by the establishment as an outsider, Shah has emerged as the face of change, embodying the frustrations and aspirations of Nepal’s restless youth.

Shah first gained attention through his music, where he used raw lyrics to call out political corruption, poverty, and systemic stagnation. One of his songs bluntly declared, “All those who protect the country are fools. All leaders are thieves, looting the country and eating it up.” His popularity surged with tracks like Balidan (Sacrifice), which resonated deeply with a generation tired of broken promises. From rooftop rap battles to city hall, his journey reflects both rebellion and responsibility. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Demonstrators Chase and Thrash Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel on Streets Amid Nationwide Protests Against Government, Video Surfaces.

After Oli’s resignation, protesters have called on Shah to lead Nepal. In a Facebook post, Shah urged restraint, saying further violence would only hurt national resources. “From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country,” he wrote, highlighting his role as both supporter and guide of the movement rather than its commander. KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Nepal Prime Minister Amid Nationwide Gen Z Protests Against Government, Social Media Ban.

Who Is Balen Shah?

Balendra Shah is more than just a politician with a musical past. A trained structural engineer, he campaigned for Kathmandu’s mayoral seat in 2022 as an independent candidate, refusing to align with Nepal’s entrenched political parties. Draped in the Nepali flag and sporting his trademark sunglasses, he ran a grassroots campaign that emphasized authenticity over tradition. Against all odds, the 33-year-old political novice defeated seasoned rivals in a landslide, signaling a generational shift in Nepal’s politics.

His victory sparked what many now call the “Balen effect,” inspiring hundreds of young professionals—from doctors to tech entrepreneurs—to run for office across Nepal. Shah’s unconventional rise has been hailed internationally, with profiles in Time magazine and The New York Times, marking him as a new kind of leader who blends artistry, expertise, and activism.

For Nepal, long plagued by instability and corruption, Shah represents a refreshing alternative: practical, relatable, and unafraid to challenge systems of power. His story signals not just symbolic change, but the possibility of a political revolution led by Gen Z.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2025 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).