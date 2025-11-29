Mumbai, November 29: Who is Jodie Haydon? People are searching online to know who Jodie Haydon is after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his long-time partner and girlfriend, Jodie Haydon. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at The Lodge in Canberra today, November 29. The news was confirmed by Anthony Albanese himself, who took to social media to share beautiful pictures of his wedding.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Aussie PM wrote, "I love you, Jodie". Earlier in the day, Albanese shared a video showing him and Jodie Haydon walking hand-in-hand and said that they are married. Notably, Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian leader to get married while in office. "We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," the newly married couple said in a joint statement. ‘Married’: Australian PM Anthony Albanese Marries Long-Time Partner Jodie Haydon in Private Ceremony at the Lodge in Canberra (Watch Video).

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Says He Is Married

The wedding was attended by several leaders, including senior ministers Penny Wong, Mark Butler, Katy Gallagher, Don Farrell, Tony Burke, Richard Marles, Jim Chalmers, Tim Ayres and Jenny McAllister. New South Wales MPs John Graham and Jo Haylen also graced Albanese and Haydon's wedding. Soon after Albanese shared the wedding photos, people started looking on the internet to know who Jodie Haydon is. Scroll below to know more about the First Lady of Australia.

Who Is Jodie Haydon?

According to a report in Live Mint, Jodie Haydon is an Australian financial services professional who married Australian PM Anthony Albanese in a private ceremony on November 29 in Canberra. It is reported that Haydon met Albanese in October 2019 during a business dinner in Melbourne, where the Australian PM was a speaker. The two follow the rugby league team South Sydney Rabbitohs, and live near each other in Sydney's Inner West. Born in Sydney's Bankstown, Haydon grew up on the Central Coast of New South Wales.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Shares Photos From His Wedding

The couple had got engaged last year in February. It is also learnt that Jodie Haydon's parents were teachers. Haydon had a career in the superannuation industry, which spanned twenty years. It is worth noting that Jodie Haydon has accompanied Anthony Albanese at numerous events over the years, including the Australian PM's 2022 election campaign. She was also seen with Albanese in May this year when the Labour Party secured a strong majority. On election night, Albanese had thanked Haydon and said that she "probably wasn't expecting this to be in your life half a dozen years ago". PM Narendra Modi, Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese Discuss Progress in Defence, Nuclear Energy Ties on G20 Summit Sidelines (See Pics).

"I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love. You make me so happy, which matters, you have my heart, I love you, and I look forward to living our lives together," the Australian Prime Minister had said. The wedding was also graced by Albanese's son, Nathan, and Haydon's parents, Bill and Pauline. This wedding is Australian PM Anthony Albanese's second. His previous wedding, a 19-year marriage to former NSW politician Carmel Tebbutt, ended in 2019.

