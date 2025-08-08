Washington, DC, August 8: US President Donald Trump on Friday, August 8, increased the bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros to USD 50 million, accusing him of being "one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world. The announcement, made by US Attorney General Pam Bondi, alleges Maduro’s involvement in working with major drug cartels to smuggle massive quantities of cocaine, often laced with fentanyl, into the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) claims that 30 tons of cocaine have been linked to Maduro and his associates, with nearly seven tons traced directly to him. This sharp hike in the reward marks the highest-ever US bounty on a foreign leader in modern history. So, why has the US announced a USD 50 million bounty on Nicolás Maduro? ‘Donald Trump’s Tariffs Threaten India-US Strategic Partnership’: Former Senior Commerce Official Christopher Padilla Warns America May Lose India as Key Indo-Pacific Ally.

US Doubles Bounty on Nicolás Maduro to USD 50M

Nicolás Maduro and his cronies think they’re untouchable. They’re wrong. We’re increasing our reward offer for Maduro to up to $50 million. https://t.co/mEomEgWLcT pic.twitter.com/ltq1cdMUji — US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) August 8, 2025

Why Has US Announced USD 50 Million Bounty on Nicolás Maduro?

The US says the decision is based on extensive evidence linking Nicolás Maduro to large-scale drug trafficking operations targeting American cities. Washington accuses him of collaborating with criminal organisations such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, and Colombia’s FARC to smuggle cocaine into the US. According to the DEA, 30 tons of cocaine tied to Maduro’s network have been seized, including nearly seven tons directly linked to him. Officials argue that his alleged activities pose a significant threat to US national security. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Won’t Step Down in Response to Donald Trump’s ‘Resign Immediately’ Demand Over Alleged Conflicts of Interest.

US authorities also believe Maduro has used these illicit networks to maintain political power and enrich his inner circle, despite Venezuela’s economic collapse. The bounty aims to encourage informants to provide actionable intelligence that could lead to his arrest and prosecution. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro "will not escape justice" and vowed accountability for his "despicable crimes." The timing follows the guilty plea of former Venezuelan spy chief Hugo Carvajal, who is suspected of cooperating with US authorities. The US also views Maduro’s actions as a direct threat to national security, accusing him of destabilising the region through organised crime and corruption.

