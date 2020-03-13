1 Killed, 10 Rescued in Baghpat Boat Capsize

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Ten people were rescued, two are still missing and a body of a minor girl was recovered after a boat capsized here on Thursday. The people who have been rescued are in critical condition."Body of minor has been fished out. The boat rider was from Haryana. Seven swimmers have been deployed to rescue the missing people. NDRF team will also be coming here shortly," said Shakuntla Gautam, District Magistrate (DM). UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the incident.He has also assured all the necessary assistance to the victims. (ANI)

