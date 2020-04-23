1 More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Uttarkahand, Total Stands at 47

Dehradun, Apr 23 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 47, officials said.

Originally a resident of West Bengal, the man was quarantined at a camp in Sahaspur area of Dehradun district since Apr 11, a Health Department spokesperson here said.

He had come in contact with members of the Tablighi Jamaat while returning from Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz congregation.

After testing positive for the virus on Thursday, he has been shifted to the isolation ward of Doon Medical College, official said.

With this, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stands at 47, out of which 24 have recovered so far, the spokesperson said.

The 24 cured persons include a nine-month-old infant who had contracted the infection from his father who had come in contact with members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

The baby recovered within six days of testing positive, the official said.

He had been kept along with his mother at the isolation ward of Doon Medical College so that he is well looked after. His mother has tested negative for the disease, the spokesperson said.

