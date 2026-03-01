Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): Allu Sirish and Nayanika's pre-wedding festivities have kick-started.

On Sunday, Allu's pelli koduku ceremony was held in an Intimate traditional gathering at family residence in Hyderabad.

A significant ritual on the groom's side in Telugu weddings, the ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste - symbolizing purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.

Following the ritual bath, the celebrations continued with a heartfelt gathering of close family and friends, particularly women from the extended family circle, who blessed the groom, offered gifts, and conveyed their good wishes ahead of the wedding.

The ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of the immediate Allu family, including renowned producer Allu Aravind and superstar Allu Arjun, who attended with his wife Sneha Reddy. Joining them were Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

Also present were Balachandra's wife Vasundhara and other close family members. Adding a special charm to the celebrations, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked their presence with a warm and cheerful appearance.

Allu Sirish is the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika will tie the knot on March 6. (ANI)

