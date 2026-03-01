Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran (Photo/Reuters)

Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 1 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Ambassador Paramita Tripathi held a virtual interaction with around 100 prominent members of the Indian community and heads of Indian Associations in Kuwait.

The Ambassador on Sunday briefed the attendees on the recent developments in the region.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, "Ambassador Paramita Tripathi, along with Embassy officers, held a virtual interaction with around 100 prominent members of the Indian community and heads of Indian Associations in Kuwait. The Ambassador briefed the attendees on recent developments in the region and reiterated the Embassy's commitment to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of Indian nationals in Kuwait. She appreciated the community's willingness to contribute and support those in need through constructive and responsible engagement."

The Embassy also assisted Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait due to temporary airspace shutdown.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Embassy officials continue to be in touch with and assist the Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait due to temporary airspace shutdown. The Embassy is constantly following up the matter with the local Authorities concerned, the management of the hotels in which the stranded passengers are staying as well as the respective Airlines. All possible assistance is being provided to the Indian nationals."

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Austria advised Indian citizens to keep an eye on flight status.

In a post on X, it said, "ADVISORY Embassy of India, Vienna (1 March 2026) In view of recent and ongoing flight disruptions, Indian nationals are advised to: Check flight status with airlines. Monitor airline updates for changes. Air India Helpline: +911169329333, +911169329999 for ticket reissuance/ full refunds. In case of any Emergency, contact Embassy of India, Vienna helplines: 24x7: +43 676 8943748801 WhatsApp: +43 676 8943748801, +43 676 3269536 Visa Issues: Contact Austrian authorities for guidance. Keep proof of cancelled or rebooked flights. Austrian Federal Police: +43 5 91333293200 for assistance with emergency transit visas."

Indian Embassy in Oman published its updated requirements to enter the country.

Indian Embassy in Lebanon also issued advisory to Indian nationals, saying that they must avoid unnecessary travels.

The advisories come as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes.

Talking on the issue, Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri said, "The supreme leader of Iran, Mr. Khamenei, having been killed is very shocking and it is quite clear that the talks which were going on between America and Iran, which were arranged by Oman and were taking place in Geneva were going very well... Now it seems that these talks were really a decoy... An acting supreme leader has been appointed as a temporary measure... Iran is continuing its attacks on the Middle Eastern country and even on Israel... Iran is saying in the Security Counil that they have been attacked and so they have the right to self-defense and retaliation."

She further added, "President Donald Trump made a statement and he was very categorical in the statement that the target was to eliminate the Iranian leadership. Now the target is to continue to weaken the Iranian leadership's hold, the IRGC, Revolutionary Guards and others' hold on society by eliminating their military capabilities. There is talk that 1971 revolution should be reversed."

The Iranian army announced it downed 10 advanced drones across the country today, bringing the total number of drones shot down so far to 22. Most of them, according to Iranian officials, were Hermes drones allegedly belonging to Israeli and American forces, Al Jazeera reported.

Iranian authorities are making it clear this is a moment of full-scale resistance. They say they intend to strike back as forcefully as possible, and insist they have not yet deployed their most powerful military capabilities, including some of their advanced missile systems.

Officials are warning that both the United States and Israel will pay what they describe as "a heavy price" in the days ahead, as per Al Jazeera.

They are also framing this conflict as unlike previous confrontations. Iranian leaders are characterising it as an existential war - one in which, they say, there will be no retreat, no compromise, and no surrender until Iran has demonstrated its ability to defend itself and preserve what it calls its dignity and independence.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the country's new leadership wants to talk with his administration and he plans to do so. "They want to talk and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them," he was quoted as saying by The Atlantic magazine.

"They should have done it sooner. They should have given what was very practical and easy to do sooner. They waited too long," Trump added, as quoted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

