Fatorda (Goa) [India] March 1 (ANI): Dempo SC and Real Kashmir FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday.

A frantic end to the first half saw Mohammad Inam's stunning opener cancelled out by a Marcus Joseph's penalty, with both goals coming in added time before Aubin Kouakou and Shedrack Charles traded goals in a rapid one-minute spell just after the hour mark to ensure both sides departed with a point, as per a release from IFL.

The hosts set the tempo early, enjoying the bulk of possession, but genuine clear-cut opportunities remained scarce. Dempo were dealt a significant blow in the opening exchanges when captain Ariston Costa suffered a serious head injury following a collision.

The skipper was carried off in an ambulance, with Knerkitalang Buam coming on in his place. Despite the setback, Dempo pressed on, with Richmond Kwasi Owusu seeing a dangerous shot saved by the goalkeeper.

The breakthrough arrived against the run of play in the second minute of first-half stoppage time (45+2'). Real Kashmir left-winger Mohammad Inam unleashed a superb curling shot that left the goalkeeper completely unmoved, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Dempo were handed a gilt-edged opportunity to draw level from the penalty spot after Real Kashmir goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir committed a clear foul inside the box. Marcus Joseph stepped up in the first half injury time and clinically sent Kadir the wrong way to ensure the sides went into the interval level at 1-1.

The hosts reclaimed the initiative just past the hour mark. In the 61st minute, Sebastian Gutierrez whipped in a superbly flighted corner that picked out Aubin Kouakou, whose perfect header steered Dempo into a 2-1 lead. However, the advantage was remarkably short-lived, as Real Kashmir hit back just a minute later.

A rapid counter-attack combined with a defensive lapse from Dempo allowed Shedrack Charles to pounce, and the Nigerian produced a clinical finish to make it 2-2 in the 62nd minute.

Both head coaches responded with substitutions to find a winner. Dempo brought on Laximanrao Rane and Amay Morajkar for Seigoumang Doungel and Pruthvesh Pednekar, while Real Kashmir introduced Basit Ahmed Bhat and Djibril Fandje Toure in place of Hyder Yousuf and goalscorer Charles.

With five minutes added on, Dempo threw bodies forward in search of a late winner, laying siege to the visitors' penalty area. Marcus timed his run to beat the offside trap and raced clear into the box. Goalkeeper Ashish Sibi charged off his line in an attempt to narrow the angle, but the Trinidadian rounded him, only to see his curling effort drift agonisingly wide of the target.

In the end both teams were content with the 2-2 scoreline to secure a point each. (ANI)

