10 Senior Afghan Police Officers Undergo Training at CDTI in Ghaziabad

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A team of 10 senior Afghan National Police officers are undergoing training at Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) in Ghaziabad as part of trilateral cooperation between India, Afghanistan and China, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.The capacity building programme, which commenced on Monday is specially focussed on the various aspects of Community Policing, the MEA said in a statement."Under the trilateral cooperation between India, Afghanistan and China, a capacity building programme for a team of 10 senior Afghan National Police officers started in India on February 17, 2020 at Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Ghaziabad," the statement read.The programme is aimed at further strengthening India and China collaboration on Afghanistan.A similar joint programme for Afghan diplomats was held at Foreign Service Institute in November 2019, the statement said. (ANI)

