106 New Cases Take MP COVID-19 Count to 2,942; Nine More Die

Bhopal, May 4 (PTI) With 106 more people testing coronavirus positive, the number of infected persons in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 2,942 on Monday, while nine patients succumbed to the disease - five of them in Ujjain - health officials said.

As the virus claimed nine more lives in the state since Sunday night, the toll went up to 165, they added.

Five of the fatalities were reported from Ujjain, two from Burhanpur and one each from Raisen and Indore, the officials said here.

Of the total number of deaths reported in the state so far, Indore, one of the top COVID-19 hotspots in the country, alone accounts for 77 fatalities.

Indore has 1,611 confirmed cases, 43 of which were added since Sunday night, the officials said.

Thirty-one of the new cases were detected in Bhopal in the last 24 hours, followed by 16 in Burhanpur, 10 in Ujjain, two each in Jabalpur and Raisen and one each in Morena and Satna, the officials said.

Besides, one more district, Satna, on Monday got added to the list of COVID-19-affected districts. With this, the number of affected districts has gone up to 34 in Madhya Pradesh.

The district-wise number of cases is as follows: Bhopal 563, Ujjain 166, Jabalpur 98, Khargone 77, Raisen 59, Dhar 55, Khandwa 47 , Hoshangabad 36, Mandsaur 36, Barwani 26, Dewas 26, Burhanpur 34, Ratlam 16, Morena 17, Vidisha 13, Agar Malwa 12, Shajapur 7, fiveeach in Sagar, Chhindwara and Gwalior, four in Sheopur, three each in Alirajpur, Shahdol and Harda, two each in Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Rewa and Anuppur and one each Betul, Dindori, Ashoknagar, Panna and Satna.

Two patients undergoing treatment in Madhya Pradesh are from other states.

So far, 165 deaths have been recorded in MP. Of them 77 in Indore, 35 in Ujjain, 15 in Bhopal, seveneach in Khargone and Dewas, 6 in Khandwa,three each in Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Mandsaur, two in Raisen and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara and Ashok Nagar.

The condition of COVID-19 1,860 patients is stable, while that of 61 is serious, the officials said.

A total of 856 people have recovered from the deadly viral infection, they said, adding the number of active cases stood at 1,921.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,942, active cases 1,921, new cases 106, deaths 165, discharged 856, number of people tested 52,095.

