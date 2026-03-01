Hobart [Australia], March 1 (ANI): The World Champions India suffered a big 185-run defeat against Australia in the third ODI match held at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was handed a series whitewash with this humiliating defeat in Hobart.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule: Who Plays Whom.

India asked Australia to bat first, hoping register a consolidatory win in the final match of the series, but playing her farewell ODI match, Australian captain Alyssa Healy smashed her eighth century in the format to give a flying start to their innings.

Phoebe Litchfield came to open the innings with her captain and made 14 runs before losing her wicket to Kashvee Gautam. Georgia Voll (62 off 52 balls) replaced her at the crease and added 104 runs for the second wicket with Healy.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami MLS 2026 Match?.

Sneh Rana broke the partnership on the 22nd over, but that brought Beth Mooney to the crease, who went on to add 145 runs for the third wicket with Healy off just 92 balls.

Healy completed her 8th ODI century and took just 16 more deliveries to reach the 150-run mark. The 35-year-old veteran wicketkeeper-batter hit 27 fours and a couple of sixes in her farewell knock.

Mooney and Nicola Carey (34 not out off 15 balls) added 54 runs for the eighth wicket, which helped Australia go past the 400-run mark. Mooney also completed her fifth ODI century. With the help of 10 fours and a six, she remained unbeaten on 106 off 84 balls. Australia set a 410-run target for the Indian side.

Shree Charani was the most expensive bowler for India, leaking 106 runs and picking two wickets. Sneh Rana also took a couple of wickets, as Gautam, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Thakur shared one wicket each among them.

Chasing a daunting target, the Indian team lost the wicket of their star batter, Smriti Mandhana, in the second over. She couldn't open her account. Pratika Rawal tried to score quickly but lost her wicket to Annabel Sutherland. She made 27 runs off 21 balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 29 balls) hit nine boundaries in her short but quick knock.

Wickets kept falling after that, and India failed to set a partnership. Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana added 63 runs for the eighth wicket, but that was not enough as India lost the match by a big margin of 185 runs.

Alana King took four wickets, and Georgia Wareham took a couple of wickets to finish the match early.

Healy also bowled a couple of overs in her departing ODI match. She conceded 12 runs without taking any wickets.

Now, India will move to Perth, where they are scheduled to play a one-off Test match, starting from March 6.

Brief Score: Australia Women - 409/7 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 158, Beth Mooney 106*; Sneh Rana 66/2) vs India Women 224/10 in 45.1 overs (Sneh Rana 44, Jemimah Rodrigues 42; Alana King 33/4). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)