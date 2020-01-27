11 Punjab Police Officers Honoured with CM's Police Medals

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday honoured 11 State police officers with the Chief Minister's Police Medals in recognition of their outstanding performance. As many as 43 prominent personalities were also honoured for their exemplary services in different fields.The Chief Minister also paid glowing tributes to Major Harminder Pal Singh, Shaurya Chakra, by placing a wreath in the memory of the fallen soldier who displayed "inspiring leadership, exceptional courage and unparalleled bravery while fighting the militants in Jammu and Kashmir and sacrificed in the highest traditions of the Army".Meanwhile, Singh also honoured the Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarter Ropar Jagjit Singh, ACP Industrial Area, Ludhiana Sandeep Kumar and DSP Headquarter Ropar Chand Singh with Chief Minister Rakshak Padak.Amongst freedom fighters, Swaran Singh and Gurdeep Singh were honoured. Similarly, the Chief Minister also honoured Chahat Arora, Baljinder Singh and Jasnoor Kaur for their excellent performance in the field of sports besides Drug Abuse Prevention Officers (DAPO) Daljit Kaur, Rajinder Singh and Colonel Sajjan Parkash who were honoured for their commendable services to check the menace of drug abuse. (ANI)

