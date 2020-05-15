New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The government on Friday said that 12 lakhs passengers have reached their home states by "Shramik Special" trains", which were introduced to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown."Starting from just 4 trains on 1st May 2020, Indian Railways managed to operationalise more than 1,000 such Shram Shakti trains in less 15 days... It may be recalled that Shramik Trains began Operations with just around 5000 passengers on 1st May 2020. Till now more than 12 lacs passengers have reached their home states by these "Shramik Special" trains," an official release said.On May 14, total 145 "Shramik Special" trains were operationalized from various states carrying more than 2.10 lakhs passengers back to their home States."This is for the first time that on a single day, passenger count on Shramik trains crossed the 2 lac mark... It is worth mentioning that Railways' coordination with state governments is geared up to run upto 300 "Shramik Special" trains per day to transport more than 4 lacs stranded persons per day in its mission to take all the stranded migrants back home," the release said. (ANI)

