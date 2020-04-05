12 Tabligi Jamaat Members from Nepal Booked for Defying Lockdown in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members from Nepal who were quarantined at a mosque here were on Saturday booked for allegedly violating the lockdown orders imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, police said.

The twelve were quarantined at a local mosque under Kotwali police station area some day ago but were found violating the lockdown orders, they said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act was registered against them, police said.

