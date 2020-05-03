12,796 People Arrested for Violating Lockdown Guidelines in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): As many as 2,503 cases were registered while 12,796 people have been arrested so far, for the violations of lockdown in Uttarakhand."Out of the total, 36 cases were registered and 330 people were arrested on Sunday," Police said.Meanwhile, under the MV Act, challans have been issued against 30,599 vehicles, 5,876 vehicles have been seized and fines amounting to Rs 1.55 crores have been levied.On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. (ANI)

