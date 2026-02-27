Ranbir Kapoor Becomes the Face of SALONI Mustard Oil, SALONI Soya Chunks and STAYFIT Refined Oil and Brand Targets 25% Growth with Pan-India Expansion

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, a trusted and fast-growing name in India's edible oil sector, has announced the appointment of Ranbir Kapoor as Brand Ambassador for its flagship brands SALONI (Mustard Oil & Soya Chunks) and STAYFIT (Refined Oil). The association marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards accelerated national brand building and deeper market penetration across India.

Also Read | Music Composer Mithoon and Palak Muchhal Pay Musical Tribute to Late Actor Dharmendra (See Post).

The partnership aligns with the company's long-term strategic objectives for FY 2026-27, under which Mahesh Edible Oil Industries is targeting sustainable double-digit growth with an ambitious 25% year-on-year revenue increase. This growth will be driven by expansion into new geographic territories, deeper rural market penetration, and strengthened trade marketing and channel activation initiatives.

With a strong leadership position in North and Eastern India, backed by high consumer acceptance, loyal customer base and the sustained success of its existing channel partners, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries is now entering a new phase of national expansion and actively onboarding channel partners across India. This proven performance in its core markets provides a strong foundation for growth, as the company seeks committed super stockists, dealers, and distributors to strengthen its distribution network and jointly capitalize on rising demand across untapped and fast-growing markets.

Also Read | New York Woman Gives Birth to Record-Breaking ‘5.9 Kilogram Baby’ at Cayuga Medical Centre.

The decision reflects the long-term vision of Mr. Dinesh Rathore, Managing Director, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, who has been instrumental in steering the company beyond its regional strongholds towards establishing a strong, credible, and future-ready national presence in the edible oil category.

The new high-impact campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor will focus on enhancing brand visibility and recall, strengthening consumer trust, and increasing household penetration across urban, emerging towns, and rural markets. With his widespread appeal across age groups, regions, and demographics, the association is expected to significantly accelerate brand acceptance and reinforce Mahesh's positioning in the premium and semi-premium segments.

Mahesh Edible Oil Industries remains committed to delivering high-quality, pure, and healthy edible oils that promote healthier lifestyles, build long-term consumer trust, and support local farmers and sustainable agricultural development. The company integrates responsible sourcing with modern manufacturing practices and stringent quality controls to ensure consistency and long-term brand credibility.

Adding to this, Mr. Mahesh Rathore, Director, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, said "We have built strong production capabilities, both in terms of quality and quantity. Our manufacturing capacity is being upgraded multiple folds year-on-year to support our expanding market reach. This ensures that as demand grows nationally, we are fully equipped to deliver consistently high-quality products at scale."

As part of its portfolio and market development strategy, the company is also scaling its presence in the Soya Chunks segment under the SALONI brand, responding to evolving food habits and the growing demand for protein-rich products. Marketing momentum in this category has been gaining pace, and the current campaign is expected to further strengthen the brand's presence across both edible oil and value-added food segments.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Aditya Rathore, Category Head , Mahesh Edible Oil Industries, said "The Soya Chunks segment is emerging as a fast-growing category, driven by changing food habits and increasing demand for protein-rich products across Indian households. At SALONI, we are witnessing strong traction and acceptance for our Soya Chunks range. This association with Ranbir Kapoor will further accelerate growth and visibility in this vertical. Backed by focused marketing, strong distribution expansion, and consistent quality, we are confident of scaling the Soya Chunks category alongside our core edible oil portfolio and achieving deeper national penetration."

With modern manufacturing facilities, expanding production capacity, stringent quality standards, and a rapidly growing distribution network, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries continues to focus on building a strong, future-ready national brand rooted in quality, transparency, and consumer trust.

*About Mahesh Edible Oil Industries-*

Mahesh Edible Oil Industries is an edible oil and food products company committed to delivering high-quality, reliable products to Indian households. The company's diversified portfolio includes Saloni Mustard oil, Saloni Soya Chunks and Stayfit refined oil.

Guided by strong leadership and a long-term growth vision, Mahesh Edible Oil Industries with over 35 years of legacy has built strong consumer trust and channel partner relationships across its core markets and is steadily expanding its footprint across regional and national markets. The company remains focused on purity, health, quality, and sustainable growth, supported by modern manufacturing practices and a robust distribution network.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)