14 Among 33 New Cases from Gurgaon, Haryana COVID-19 Count Now 887

Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Haryana reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with Gurgaon in the national capital region alone recording 14 of the new infections, taking the count to 887 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

Gurgaon had reported nine novel coronavirus cases on Friday. With fresh cases, the district now has cumulative COVID-19 cases at 193, out of which 103 are active, the state health department's bulletin said.

Haryana reported 33 cases on Saturday. The state's virus count of 887 includes 24 foreign nationals.

Among other districts from where cases were reported are Faridabad (4), Sonipat (2) and Jhajjar (3), all of which fall in the NCR and are among the worst-affected ones like Gurgaon. Besides, Nuh (4), Palwal (2), Fatehabad (1) and Rewari (3) also recorded fresh cases.

A total of 514 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 360 active cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

The state has tested 75,097 people, out of which samples of 69,660 have come out negative while reports of 4,550 are awaited, it said.

Nearly 3,000 tests per million are being conducted in Haryana.

The state has so far reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths.

