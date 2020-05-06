14 Arrested, 223 Vehicles Challaned for Defying Lockdown Norms in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), May 6 (PTI) Fourteen people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 223 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue which prohibit normal movement in the district in western UP adjoining Delhi due to the pandemic.

"Twenty FIRs were registered on Wednesday for lockdown violations and 14 people arrested. A total of 754 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 223 of them, while another six were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The district administration has already banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 17, covering the duration of the countrywide lockdown as announced by the central government.

All public events, including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 17 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials warned.

As of Wednesday, 192 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district while 102 of these patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, according to officials. PTI KIS

