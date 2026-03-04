Dubai, March 4: The UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Wednesday, March 4, that the annual spring break for all schools and universities has been brought forward. The two-week holiday will now begin on Monday, March 9, and run through Sunday, March 22. This directive applies to students, as well as academic and administrative staff, across all public and private educational institutions nationwide, including those in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates.

The decision to advance the break follows a period of significant disruption to the academic calendar. Earlier this week, authorities mandated a shift to distance learning for all campuses as a precautionary measure due to escalating regional tensions and missile interceptions over UAE territory. By moving the spring break forward from its original mid-March start date, the government aims to ensure a stable and safe environment for the educational community while the country navigates the current security situation. UAE School Calendar: Academic Calendar for Public and Private Schools for Next Three Years Released, Check Full Schedule Here.

UAE Spring Break 2026: Revised Academic Schedule

Under the newly approved schedule, students will complete their current distance learning sessions by Friday, March 6, before beginning the holiday. Regular classes and official working hours for staff are slated to resume on Monday, March 23. The move has been approved by the Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council (EHCD) to provide families with clarity and a "breathing space" amid the ongoing regional uncertainty.

Previously, the 2025–2026 unified school calendar had slated the spring break to begin on March 16. Officials emphasised that this change is a shift in timing rather than an extension of the total number of holiday days. The priority remains to protect the wellbeing of students while ensuring that the educational process is not fundamentally compromised. UAE Flight Updates: Emirates Airlines Suspends All Flights to and From Dubai Until March 7 Amid West Asia Conflict.

Impact on CBSE and International Exams

The early break announcement has particular implications for Indian curriculum schools. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already confirmed the postponement of several Class 10 and Class 12 board exams that were scheduled between March 2 and March 6 across the Middle East. With schools now entering a formal break until March 23, thousands of families are awaiting a revised examination timetable from the board.

Universities and higher education institutions are also expected to adjust their lecture schedules and internal assessment deadlines to align with the new dates. Administrative departments at these institutions will remain closed during the break period, in line with the Ministry’s directive for staff.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Khaleej Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).