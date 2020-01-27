14 Trains Ruuning Late Due to Low Visibilty in Northern Railway Region

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): At least 14 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons, in the Northern Railway region.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated places over Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh and moderate fog in isolated parts over West Uttar Pradesh.The forecast agency has predicted scattred to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm from January 27 to 29 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail at isolated places is likely over plansi of northwest India from January 27 to 29 with maximum intensity on January 28. The national capital is likely to receive moderate fog with clouudy sky and light rain in the next week. (ANI)

