16 Corona Suspects from Ladakh Tested Negative

Ladakh [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Sixteen fresh samples of suspected cases have tested negative, a senior government official said on Monday.Among the 16 samples, 12 were from Kargil while the other four were from Leh, said Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh.Three people were tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory on Saturday (March 21).While two of those were in Leh, one person was tested positive in Kargil, taking the total number of cases to 13 in the Union Territory, the administration said.The condition of all the infected people is stable.Meanwhile, several precautionary steps have been taken for preventing the transmission of COVID-19 in Ladakh. The administration's orders have immediate effect and will remain enforced till April 15, 2020.The movement of people between Leh and Kargil has been barred. All government offices except those necessary for maintaining essential services, schools and colleges have been closed."All hotels, guest houses, and others have been closed. No community hall, government or private will be permitted to offer any bookings for any public functions, social or religious. Banks and ATMs will take all sanitary precautions such as hand washing/providing sanitizers, daily fumigation, etc," read the release.Orders have been issued prohibiting entry of foreign tourists in Ladakh. All incoming movement of labourers from other states into Ladakh has been banned by any means of transport.The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India stands at 471, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

