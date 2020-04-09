16 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, Tally 197

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Sixteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, said state Health Department. Among them, 10 were close contacts of patients earlier tested COVID-19 positive, while three had a travel history from Delhi, the department added. So far, 197 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state. India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

