Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cancelled the England Lions' upcoming 50-over fixture against Pakistan Shaheens and postponed the England Women's training camp in Abu Dhabi due to escalating security concerns in West Asia.

The decisions follow recent military strikes by the United States on Iran and subsequent Iranian counter-attacks across the region, including a missile strike targeting Dubai's Palm Jumeirah resort, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The second of five scheduled 50-over matches between the England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens, which was set for Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, has been called off. The 25-player Lions squad, under coach Andrew Flintoff, remains in the UAE as the country's airspace is currently closed, preventing any immediate departure.

An ECB spokesperson said, "The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the Government in relation to current events in the Middle East and are following official advice. Tomorrow's second 50-over game between England Men's Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips."

The England Women's training camp, originally scheduled to commence next week in Abu Dhabi, has also been postponed as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the England Men's T20I squad, who are preparing for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, have been cleared to travel to Mumbai as planned. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed it is actively monitoring the evolving situation in the region and maintaining contact with member boards.

The ECB emphasised that all decisions regarding player travel and fixtures will continue to be guided by official advice and expert assessments of the security environment in West East. (ANI)

