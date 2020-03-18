185 Students Stranded in Kuala Lumpur Arrive at Visakhapatnam, to Be Home Quarantined for 28 Days

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): AirAisa flight on Wednesday arrived at Visakhapatnam airport carrying 185 students who were stranded in Kuala Lumpur as Covid-19 cases surged in South Asia. "One Air Asia flight landed at Visakhapatnam airport today, after evacuating 185 students from Kuala Lumpur," M Raj Kishore, Director, Visakhapatnam International Airport, Andhra Pradesh told media.All these passengers will be house quarantined for the next 28 days, he said. Earlier, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had appreciated the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport.This development came after Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced some of the most far-reaching measures including locking down all travel in or out of the country in an effort to stem infections of COVID-19.A total of 151 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

