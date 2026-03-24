New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Air India Group said it will operate a total of 24 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West region on Tuesday, while services to several destinations remain temporarily suspended, according to an Air India press release.

The airline said Air India and Air India Express together will run the flights, including scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat, along with additional non-scheduled operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Both carriers will continue operating their scheduled services to and from Jeddah, with a total of 10 flights between India and Jeddah. Air India will operate one return service from Delhi and two return services from Mumbai. Air India Express will operate one flight each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also operate four scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi and Mumbai.

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In addition to the scheduled services, the Air India Group said it will operate 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the UAE, subject to the availability of slots and prevailing conditions at departure stations. The airline said these flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities.

In the case of the UAE, in Dubai, no regular scheduled operations, but ad hoc flights are running by Air India and Air India Express to Delhi, while in Abu Dhabi, no scheduled services; ad hoc flights by Air India Express are operating to Delhi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

All operations are suspended for Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Al Ain, according to the press release.

In the case of Oman, in Muscat, regular scheduled operations are active, with Air India Express operating flights to Delhi and Mumbai, while in Salalah, all operations are suspended.

In the case of Saudi Arabia operations in Jeddah, scheduled services remain active. Air India is flying to Delhi and operating two flights to Mumbai. Air India Express is operating flights to Hyderabad and Kozhikode.

In Riyadh and Dammam, all operations are suspended.

There are no scheduled or ad hoc operations for Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait City and Tel Aviv.

The airline said all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

Passengers booked on suspended routes can rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund, the airline said.

Air India passengers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website at (https://airindia.com) or contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

Air India Express passengers travelling from the UAE can rebook flights without additional charges on additional commercial flights from any UAE station to any destination in India.

The airline also said passengers can rebook through the AI-powered digital assistant Tia on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

According to the press release, Air India Group is exploring opportunities to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)