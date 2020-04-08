19 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Andhra Pradesh, State Tally at 348

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): As many as 19 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Andhra Pradesh oN Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 348.Guntur reported the maximum number of eight cases while Anantapuram recorded seven cases. Prakasam district recorded three cases while West Godavari district reported one case.Also, three patients recovered and got discharged in Visakhapatnam district today. With this, the total number of patients who have been discharged in the state has increased to nine.The number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 stands at four.India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 5,274, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. of these, 4,714 are active cases while 410 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)