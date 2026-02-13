Brussels [Belgium], February 13 (ANI): England will lock horns with their Euro 2024 final conquerors, Spain, in the UEFA Nations League 2026-27 in a group-stage fixture, according to ESPN.

The draw for the upcoming Nations League took place in Brussels on Thursday. Defending Nations League champions Portugal were placed in a group with Denmark, Norway, and Wales, while France will face Italy, Belgium, and Turkey. Another League A group features Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Greece.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has also extended his contract to cover the tournament and the 2028 European Championship on home soil.

Spain defeated England in the Euro 2024 final in Germany, marking Gareth Southgate's final match in charge. England, under Tuchel, have been drawn into Group A3 alongside Spain, Croatia, and Czechia, promising a competitive group stage.

In League B, Scotland, managed by Steve Clarke, will compete in Group B1 against Switzerland, Slovenia, and North Macedonia. The Republic of Ireland were drawn in Group B3 alongside Israel, Austria, and Kosovo, a pairing that could generate tension given the ongoing dispute between the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Israel Football Association (IFA).

In November, the FAI submitted a motion to UEFA seeking to ban Israel from European competitions over alleged violations, including organising clubs in occupied Palestinian territories and failing to enforce anti-racism measures. The FAI, however, has confirmed it will fulfil its Nations League fixtures.

Northern Ireland will compete in Group B2 against Hungary, Ukraine, and Georgia.

The Nations League group stage matches are scheduled for the autumn, with four fixtures taking place between late September and early October, and the final two in November. Quarterfinals and promotion-relegation playoffs are set for March 2027, while the Nations League finals will conclude in June 2027.

Full Nations League 2026-27 draw

League A

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden

League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta

League D

Group D1: Latvia/Gibraltar, Luxembourg/Malta, Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein. (ANI)

