2 Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Southeastern France

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], April 4 (Sputnik/ANI): At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a stabbing attack in France's southeastern Drome department, a source in the local police told Sputnik on Saturday.A man attacked passersby in the Romans-sur-Isere commune near a railway station, the source said.The police detained the perpetrator, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the source. (Sputnik/ANI)

