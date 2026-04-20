American military advisers kept US President Donald Trump out of the command room during critical stages of a rescue mission for a downed US airman in Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The decision was reportedly driven by concerns that his involvement could disrupt the high-risk operation.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in West Asia, following the downing of a US fighter jet by Iranian forces earlier this month. The rescue mission unfolded over a tense 24-hour period during the Easter weekend and involved complex coordination under challenging conditions. Donald Trump Says US Has Intercepted, Taken Custody of Iranian-Flagged Cargo Ship 'TOUSKA'.

Donald Trump Left Out of High-Stakes Iran Rescue Planning

According to the report, military officials opted to limit Donald Trump’s direct participation during the planning phase, citing worries about unpredictable reactions. Instead of real-time tactical updates, the president was briefed only at key moments.

The report also describes Trump expressing frustration in private, including references to the Iran hostage crisis and concerns about political consequences during crises involving Iran. Iran Uses Ceasefire Period To Repair and Restock Missile and Drone Arsenal: Report.

Operation Faced Technical and Tactical Challenges

The rescue effort was overseen by senior officials, including US Vice President JD Vance and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who monitored the operation remotely.

According to the report, the mission encountered technical difficulties when rescue aircraft became stuck in desert terrain. US forces also carried out diversionary manoeuvres to draw attention away from the extraction effort as the downed airman moved toward a recovery point.

Despite the challenges, the second airman was successfully recovered late Saturday.

Developments Inside the White House

The report notes that developments in the West Wing remained volatile even after the mission. Trump reportedly issued strong public statements on social media, including threats directed at Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, the report suggests a contrast between public rhetoric and internal deliberations. Military planners are said to have presented options for further escalation, including targeting key infrastructure such as Kharg Island, a major hub for Iran’s oil exports. However, Trump reportedly expressed reluctance toward a broader ground operation, citing concerns over potential US casualties.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Wall Street Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).