2 More COVID-19 Cases in Mohali, District Count Reaches 56

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 14 (ANI): Two more coronavirus cases have been reported from Mohali, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 56, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said."A 56-year old woman, a family member of an already positive case and a 38-year-old woman have tested positive for COVID-19," Dayalan told ANI.According to the Health Ministry, a total of 167 cases of coronavirus have come to light in Punjab. Out the total, 14 people have been cured and 11 have died.The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1036 have been cured and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

