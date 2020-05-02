2 New COVID-19 Cases, Arrangements in Place for People Stranded in Other States: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday informed that two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking the active number of cases to 96 in the state.The two fresh cases have been reported from Wayanad and Kannur. The Chief Minister said a total of 80 hotspots have been identified in the state."The government has made all arrangements for the people stranded in other states. The priority will be given to pregnant women, senior citizens, students. The government will inform them the time to reach state borders," said Vijayan.Vijayan said proper medical check-up will be carried out and people with symptoms will be quarantined, while others can go for home quarantine."The state had demanded to allow special non-stop trains for guest labours. The Central Government has taken action and one train left yesterday. Other trains are going one by one. We have to get NOC from other states," the CM added.The Chief Minister said ward-level monitoring committees will be set up with representatives from local bodies, police, resident associations, ASHA workers, pensioners, government servants etc to ensure the safety of senior citizens and kids as lockdown relaxations come into effect. Meanwhile, an official said a special train from Ernakulam in Kerala to Odisha's Bhubaneswar carrying migrant labourers reached Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday granted permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students and tourists.Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)