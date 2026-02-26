Balochistan [Pakistan], February 26 (ANI): Pakistan's military has reportedly torn down several structures situated near the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters in the Qaziabad locality of Noshki, a town in Balochistan, according to a statement issued by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Residents stated that buildings located in proximity to the intelligence compound were demolished by security forces. Officials have also allegedly served eviction notices to people living in nearby homes, directing them to vacate within a given timeframe. The notices reportedly mention that these houses will be brought down once the deadline expires.

Also Read | eBay Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Reportedly Trims 800 Jobs in Global Restructuring Move.

Over the past few days, Pakistani security personnel have destroyed four houses in Noshki and adjoining areas with the use of explosives and heavy equipment. Among the demolished properties was said to be the ancestral residence of Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) leader Bashir Zeb Baloch, along with homes linked to certain political individuals. The TBP report further cited similar instances in the districts of Gwadar and Kech, where houses were allegedly set ablaze.

Residents also indicated that a curfew enforced in Noshki continues to remain in force from 6 p.m. each day. According to locals, security authorities warned that the restrictions would stay in place until residents organise a pro-state rally and hoist Pakistani flags on their houses and commercial establishments, TBP reported.

Also Read | Bill Gates' Relationship History: List of Microsoft Co-Founder's Past Girlfriends.

These incidents come in the aftermath of coordinated assaults claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army on January 31 under an operation it referred to as "Operation Herof." The attacks were said to have occurred across several cities in Balochistan, including Noshki.

In statements issued at the time, the BLA asserted that its fighters temporarily seized control of certain parts of Noshki during the campaign, which it claimed continued for several days. The group also took responsibility for strikes targeting Pakistani military installations and an ISI headquarters in the city. However, authorities have not officially verified the full scope of these assertions, according to the TBP report. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)