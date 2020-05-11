2 Special Trains with Around 2,100 Migrants Leave for J-K from Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 11 (ANI): Two special trains carrying around 2,100 migrant labourers, who were stranded in Goa, have left for Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.The Goa government is arranging the return facilities for thousands of stranded migrant labourers in the State to their respective States across the country. Special trains are being operated by several State governments across the country to aid those stranded outside their home States due to the lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)