2 Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand; Cases Rise to 127

Ranchi, May 6 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the tally to 127 in Jharkhand, an official said.

Of the 167 samples tested, two were found positive for COVID-19, said Dr D K Singh, Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

The state now has 87 active cases. While 37 Covid-19 patients have recovered, three died.

Two of them succumbed directly because of the disease and one died due to comorbidity condition.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said that the state government is monitoring the health of all stranded workers and students who reached the state through special trains.

"A total of 46 containment zones have been marked in the state. About 71,868 families reside in the total containment zone. As of now, 8,071 people have been sampled from various containment zones in the state," an official release quoting Kulkarni said.

A total of 15,130 tests for novel coronavirus have been conducted in the state and the growth rate of the disease is 2.52 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.4 per cent, he said. Kulkarni said that efforts were on to speed up the process of testing as a centre is being set up in every district.

Meanwhile, Palamau Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said that 1,152 migrant workers, hailing from Palamau, Garhwa and Latehar districts, returned home by Jalandhar-Daltanganj special train on Wednesday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)