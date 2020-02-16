2 Years After Man''s Death in Ceiling Collapse, Building Owner Booked

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) The owner of a building was booked two years after the ceiling of a flat collapsed and killed a man and severely injured his wife, Thane police said on Sunday.

On November 24, 2017, the ceiling of a building in the city's Shree Nagar area collapsed, in which Bablu Ghosh died and his wife Bani lost her leg, an official said.

"We booked Rajnikant Pathare, who owns the building, under section 304A (causing death by negligence) on Saturday. He is yet to be arrested," said the Shree Nagar police station official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)