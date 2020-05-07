20 More COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, State's Count Reaches 205

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 7 (ANI): As many as 20 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 205 on Thursday, the State Health Department said.The new cases are those of Surat returnees and they have been quarantined in government facilities in their respective districts, as per the State Health Department. The total number of positive cases in the state include 142 active cases and 61 patients who have recovered.Jajpur district with 54 cases has the highest number of active cases in the state. It is followed by Ganjam district with 21 active cases.The death toll in the state stands at two. (ANI)

