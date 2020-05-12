23 Migrant Labourers Arrive in West Bengal from Telangana

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) A bus carrying 23 migrant labourers arrived here from Telangana on Monday after a three-day journey across three states, officials said.

The workers, who hail from Pathar Pratima in South 24 Parganas district, claimed they were left penniless after making a payment of Rs 1.5 lakh to the bus owner for the over 1600-km journey.

They were first taken to the district headquarter at Alipore after they reached the city, and following necessary clearance by the authorities, the bus was allowed to travel to their village, which is another 100 kms away from here, the officials said.

The labourers have been placed under a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)