245 Tablighi Jamaat Followers Quarantined in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): As many as 245 Tablighi Jamaat followers have been quarantined in Uttarakhand, the state's Directorate of Health Services said on Thursday. However, no new Covid-19 positive case was detected in the state today. Uttarakhand's track record of coronavirus has not been very abysmal. Of the 678 samples tested so far in the mountainous state, 554 turned out negative while the result of 117 is awaited. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, held recently, has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi.A total of 2,361 people were brought out from the Tabligh's cenre or Markaz in a joint operation by authorities which lasted for over 36 hours, following which the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had carried out a sanitisation of the premises and nearby area. (ANI)

